Tom Homan slams Mayorkas for 'misleading' claims to 'Fox News Sunday' about Haitian migrants

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan slammed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during an interview on "Fox & Friends First" on Monday, saying he's "misleading" the public on information he revealed surrounding the crisis at the southern border.

"When you say 12,000 are in immigration proceedings, they are not," said Homan. "That's what the secretary leads you to believe, but many of them were released on the notice to report."

"They're only going to be in immigration proceedings if they chose to voluntarily show up and turn themselves in, which most won't. So the secretary is misleading on what he told Chris Wallace."

Homan also blasted Mayorkas after he said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday" there could be 12,000 migrants or even more that were released into the United States after a camp, housing thousands of Haitians, was cleared near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

"He realizes they went one or two miles down the line and came into the United States because they saw so many resources go to Del Rio that they left 224 miles of border unguarded," said Homan.

"So those 8,000 just go to Mexico and they're going to live there. They went down to cross illegally. Those are thousands now in the United States, you know, living here illegally."

According to the Biden administration, around 30,000 Haitian migrants have traveled to Del Rio in the last month, and many experts warn thousands more are already in route.

Around 2,000 of those migrants have been deported back to Haiti and another 12,400 migrants are waiting to hear their cases heard by an immigration judge.

"How many recent border crossers has ICE arrested and deported? The answer, pretty close to zero," said Homan. "That's the next question that secretary needs to answer."

The number of encounters with illegal immigrants topped 200,000 in July and August, and many experts warn this number could continue to climb with the current policy.