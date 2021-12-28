Homan: Biden systematically dismantled the most secure border America ever had

Fox News contributor and former ICE director Tom Homan told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that President Biden is the first president ever to systematically dismantle the border, arguing politicians refuse to work with ICE.

TOM HOMAN: I hope the American people pay attention because it is shocking for me to say this: I have worked for six presidents starting with Ronald Reagan and every president had their opinion on how to secure the border. But, every president wanted a secure border. Now, understand this. We have the first president in the history of this nation when Joe Biden who came into office and systematically dismantled the most secure border we’ve ever had. No president has ever done that.

…

Him [sic] with the help of Secretary Mayorkas have dismantled every successful border enforcement strategy that Donald Trump created in his administration. We went from the lowest illegal immigration, 35-year low, illegal immigration down 83%. We went from the most secure border I’ve seen in my career to the historic numbers. This past year, 2.3 million–that’s historic.

