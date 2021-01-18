Homan: Biden's words will cause 'a surge at the border that we've never seen before'

President-elect Joe Biden's pledge to reverse the Trump administration's policies on border security and immigration will cause "a surge at the border that we've never seen before," former acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan said Monday.

Homan has long warned of an "out-of-control border" if a Democrat managed to unseat Trump in the November election. With Biden set to take office on Wednesday and a large migrant caravan already making its way to America's southern border, the former immigration official is growing increasingly concerned.

"The criminal gangs have already figured out the transportation routes. The caravans are already loaded up and coming and more is going to come. You're going to see a surge at the border that we've never seen before because of the words of Joe Biden," Homan told Fox News host John Roberts.

More than 3,000 Honduran migrants moved into Guatemala on Friday as part of a larger caravan that left a Honduran city earlier in the day en route to the U.S. They are hoping for a warmer reception when they arrive at the border, but Biden transition officials are urging them to turn back until necessary policy changes can be implemented.

Homan said Biden "knew" his words would cause an overwhelming surge at the border, but that it was "more important for him to win the votes from the left and be elected president than to protect this country.

"He put himself in front of the country, and that, to me, is disgusting," Homan said.

Biden has promised to end the Migrant Protection Protocols, which keeps migrants in Mexico as they await their political asylum hearings. The Trump administration has said the program has helped end the pull factors that bring migrants north, but critics say it is cruel and puts them at risk.

Biden has also promised a pathway to legal permanent residency for those in the country illegally and a moratorium on deportations by ICE.