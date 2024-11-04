Harrison Ford becomes latest Hollywood A-lister to endorse Kamala Harris: I'm voting to 'move forward'

Iconic "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" actor Harrison Ford became the latest Hollywood A-lister to publicly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, just days before Tuesday's presidential election between her and former President Donald Trump.

"Look, I've been voting for 64 years," the 82-year-old star told fans in a video endorsement the Harris-Walz campaign posted over the weekend.

"[I] never really wanted to talk about it very much, but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don't do this again,' you have to pay attention."

JENNIFER LOPEZ CRIES WHILE ENDORSING HARRIS AFTER SHE'S AMBUSHED BY DIDDY QUESTION AS SPECULATION MOUNTS

Seated alone and in grayscale against a dark background, Ford warned viewers in the brief video that those former Trump officials are telling voters something "important."

He continued, "These aren't soft people. They're governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for. For many of them, this will be the first time they have voted for someone who doesn't have an ‘R’ next to their name, because they know this really matters.

"The truth is this: Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas… and, as we've done for centuries, we'll debate them, we'll work on them together, and we'll move forward."

HARRIS PICKS UP ENDORSEMENTS FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE REPUBLICANS 6 DAYS BEFORE ELECTION

He concluded by insisting former President Trump demands "unquestioning loyalty" and wants "revenge," telling viewers he plans to use his vote to "move forward."

Ford's endorsement follows a swath of others from Hollywood who have backed the Democratic nominee, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Don Cheadle, George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taylor Swift and even his co-star from the "Star Wars" franchise, Mark Hamill.

Former President Trump has also received celebrity endorsements this election cycle, however, including the likes of "Reagan" star Dennis Quaid, country music star Jason Aldean, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, business magnate Elon Musk, actors Jon Voight and Dean Cain and music star Kid Rock.

Harris has failed to reel in some support among typical rank-and-file Democratic loyalists, including select unions like the Teamsters, who declined to make an endorsement for either candidate this election cycle. She has also received fewer endorsements from newspapers than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton or President Joe Biden did in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

FAR FEWER NEWSPAPERS ARE ENDORSING HARRIS THAN BACKED CLINTON OR BIDEN

Harris and Trump are currently deadlocked in many polls, with select numbers indicating a slight favorite for either candidate in a series of swing states.

The outcome of Tuesday's race is expected to boil down to a series of key battleground states – Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

Others have speculated that other states such as New Hampshire, Virginia and Iowa could be in play as well.