Hispanic voters in Nevada say economic conditions making some consider voting Trump

Hispanic voters in Nevada, a key swing state, told CNN's John King that the demographic was considering voting for former President Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris due to the economic conditions.

"A lot of people are calling me, or calling us – Latinos, you know, talking about voting for Trump," Rafael Cerros Jr., who launched a radio station alongside his friend Rogelio Regalado in Nevada in 2020, said. The pair said the economy was "100%" why some Latino voters were leaning towards Trump.

King spoke to voters in Henderson, Nevada, about who they planned to vote for in November, as well as what they've heard from others in the community.

"A lot of small businesses are struggling," Cerros told CNN. "It’s not 100% yet, to where it was. Especially with inflation."

A Nevada real estate agent, Zoila Sanchez, also acknowledged high prices during the interview, but was confident Harris would be the one to fix it.

However, Sanchez said he heard a lot more Hispanics were considering Trump - male voters specifically.

"I want to understand it," she told CNN. "And I can’t. I really can’t… I think it is kind of a macho thing."

Antonio Munoz, a retired police officer, veteran and now bar owner, said he was leaning towards Harris, but wanted to know more about her policy.

"I’ve been checking her website and you read it, but it’s not specific," Munoz told CNN. "We do need to move forward. We need a different plan to get over the hump with this inflation that has caused severe damage to a lot of businesses… She needs to be more direct."

Munoz also told the outlet that several of his friends longed for Trump's pre-COVID economy, and suggested that because Nevada elected a GOP governor in 2022, the political climate in the state could prove to be better for Trump.

"He has grown," Munoz said of Trump's standing among Hispanics. "I have friends that were Democrats who have turned the page. They feel that the country is not going in the right direction."

A CBS reporter revealed on Wednesday that after visiting multiple restaurants in Nevada, she only found three Harris supporters.

"What was really incredible is, in every single restaurant, of the people willing to talk to us, we could only find one Harris supporter in every restaurant — and we left no stone unturned. I approached every single person, except for this one guy... But people are really excited about Trump," CBS correspondent Adriana Diaz said.