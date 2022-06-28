Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Hillary Clinton rips ‘blind’ moderate Senators who voted to confirm Trump Supreme Court nominees

Sens. Collins, Manchin said Gorsuch and Kavanaugh misled them on the abortion issue

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood , Kristine Parks | Fox News
Hillary Clinton savaged the U.S. Senators who said they felt misled by Trump nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch on the Roe v. Wade issue.

Hillary Clinton ripped "blind" moderate Senators who voted to confirm former-President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees Tuesday and declared the judges were selected for the express purpose of overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, appeared on CBS’ morning show when co-host Gayle King pointed out that a "couple of Senators" have said they were "misled" by recent nominees when it came to their views on Roe v. Wade. King was presumably referring to Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh misled them on the abortion issue ahead of their votes in their favor; Manchin and Collins both voted against Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

King asked if that meant the confirmation process should be changed after the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling concluded that abortion is not a right guaranteed by the Constitution and should instead be decided by voters at the state level. 

"Well, I think they were misled in part because they wanted to be misled," Clinton said. 

Hillary Clinton said President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees were selected for the purpose of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Hillary Clinton said President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees were selected for the purpose of overturning Roe v. Wade. (David Becker/Getty Images)

TRUMP PRAISES SUPREME COURT DECISION OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE, SAYS RULING 'WILL WORK OUT FOR EVERYBODY

"They either knew or were blind to the history of the people before them. Anyone that is surprised by this is not paying attention. So these people were selected for this purpose, and it was a 50-year campaign," Clinton continued. "And you have to give the other side lots of points for their relentlessness, their total commitment to getting what they want done, regardless of who is hurt by it, regardless of who is stripped of rights." 

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has also declared they lied. Others came to the defense of Collins, including former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Mo., who said that Kavanaugh was in fact, a liar.

"Susan Collins is not a liar," McCaskill said Friday on MSNBC. "I believe her, which means that not only is Kavanaugh a politician masquerading in a robe, he's a liar on top of that." 

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh misled her on the abortion issue in testimony and in private meetings. 

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh misled her on the abortion issue in testimony and in private meetings.  (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley has dismissed the idea that the justices were dishonest during the confirmation process. 

"That is not true," Turley tweeted. "The justices never pledged to vote to preserve Roe as opposed to generally respecting such precedent."

OBAMA BLASTS SUPREME COURT DECISION OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE: 'ATTACKING THE ESSENTIAL FREEDOMS OF MILLIONS'

Pro-choice protesters hold signs in front of the Supreme Court building.

Pro-choice protesters hold signs in front of the Supreme Court building. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

In an accompanying article, Turley explained that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh acknowledged during their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade was "important precedent" and "law of the land" but stopped short of pledging to oppose the landmark 1973 abortion ruling or ensure it would never be changed.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 