Hillary Clinton: 'What Trump really wants' is to 'kill his opposition'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested on a podcast Friday that her old rival, former President Trump, would be happy to "kill his opposition" if he's re-elected president.

Clinton made those comments on the "Democracy Docket" podcast with host Marc Elias, a Democratic election lawyer who previously served as general counsel on her 2016 presidential campaign. In their conversation, Clinton said Trump models himself after Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dictators, calling the prospect of his return to the White House "very scary."

"Trump was like, you know, just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance," Clinton said.

HILLARY CLINTON CLAIMS TRUMP WILL WITHDRAW US FROM NATO IF ELECTED; ‘HE MEANS WHAT HE SAYS’

"That’s what Trump really wants," she continued. "And so we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because, in that world, he only sees strongmen leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again."

Since her defeat by Trump in the 2016 election, Clinton has repeatedly claimed that Trump does the bidding of Russia and that Putin interfered in the election to ensure her defeat. She has predicted that if Trump defeats Biden in November, he will attempt to withdraw the U.S. from NATO and rule as an authoritarian in the U.S.

NATO MEMBERS BRACE FOR TRUMP WIN AS RECORD NUMBER OF MEMBERS MOVE TO MEET SPENDING PLEDGES

"My view, having negotiated with Putin, and knowing one of the reasons he went after me is because he knew I would deal with him in an appropriate way, and Trump would basically do whatever he wanted, it’s really important to think about what could happen to our world with Trump back in the White House," Clinton told Elias in Friday's podcast.

"Withdrawing us from NATO, not caring about what happens with Europe … The idea that he wants Ukraine to fail. The idea that he doesn’t want us to be able to surveil our enemies. This is a very scary prospect," she said, referencing some Republican opposition to the Ukraine aid bill moving through Congress and the FISA surveillance reauthorization legislation that Trump opposed.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP QUESTIONING EUROPEAN COMMITMENT TO NATO IS 'DUMB,' 'UN-AMERICAN'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton's office for clarification on her remarks but did not receive a response before publication. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.