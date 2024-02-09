Ex-Clinton aide says he ‘wet the bed’ over special counsel’s report on Biden: 'Terrible for Democrats'

Former Bill Clinton strategist and CNN political commentator Paul Begala admitted Friday that Special Counsel Robert Hur’s indictment of President Biden’s memory and Biden's response was "terrible for Democrats," joking he "wet the bed" over it.

Begala, a Biden supporter, quipped on CNN Friday that he did not sleep well over all the bedwetting he did in response to Hur’s report on Biden's handling of classified documents.

The findings of the report revealed Biden willfully retained classified U.S. documents as a private citizen, but charges were not recommended against the 46th president over his actions, partly because he would have a defense at trial as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The special counsel’s claims alarmed both Democratic Party members and Biden himself, who held a press conference in part to dispute the claims about his competence Thursday.

Begala lamented the report and Biden’s response to it. He began, quipping, "Oh yeah. Look, I’m a Biden supporter, and I slept like a baby last night: I woke up every two hours crying and wet the bed."

"This is terrible for Democrats. And anybody with a functioning brain knows that," he declared.

The commentator then advised what Biden should’ve done instead of getting defensive at his press conference. "But here’s what you do. Instead of calling a press conference and saying, 'I really am sharp,' you attack the other guy."

'I think Biden made it worse, no question about it,' Begala said, echoing the reaction of many in the media.

Begala suggested Biden follow his own advice and use the strategy of reminding voters of the contrast between himself and former President Trump, his likely 2024 opponent who is facing criminal charges over his own alleged mishandling of classified material.

"So everything with Biden has to be not 'I’m great,' but, 'The other guy is really damaging, dangerous, a threat,’" Begala said.

He then reiterated that Biden just "needs to be on the attack" against Trump rather than worry too much about his gaffes or concerns about his age.