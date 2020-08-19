Hillary Clinton mocked for restricting replies to tweet celebrating Bill's birthday

Ahead of her appearance at this year's Democratic National Convention, Hillary Clinton raised eyebrows with her tweet celebrating her husband's birthday.

Former President Bill Clinton held no punches against President Trump during his convention address Tuesday night, but his presence drew #MeToo backlash between his extramarital affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, previous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, and his past ties to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The next day, the former first lady commemorated his 74th birthday.

"Join me in wishing this young man a happy birthday," Clinton tweeted with a throwback photograph of the youthful couple and a link to the Clinton Foundation allowing people to "sign" a digital birthday card.

However, Clinton took advantage of a new Twitter feature allowing users to restrict replies to the tweet to only people she follows or mentions in the tweet, in this case, @BillClinton.

Critics quickly noticed and mocked the former Secretary of State.

"Lmao at Hillary unironically using the limit replies feature so we can’t point out that her credibly accused predator husband got a massage from an Epstein sex slave," Washington Examiner commentator Tiana Lowe reacted, alluding to newly-surfaced photographs showing the former president receiving a neck massage from an Epstein accuser.

"You can't say 'join me' and block everyone from joining you," writer Kate Hyde pointed out.

"How much you wanna bet the follower replies only feature was made specifically at the request of an epstein frequent flier," The Nation reporter Ken Klippenstein quipped.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were given prominent speaking roles at this year's Democratic convention.

The 42nd president was recently implicated in documents from the Epstein case which revealed that one of Epstein's accusers alleged seeing Clinton at the predator's private island and was seen with two young girls. Clinton denied the claims.