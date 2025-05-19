Hillary Clinton floats Obama, Bill Clinton running for third terms if Trump runs again

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned that if President Donald Trump attempts to run for a third term despite constitutional limits, it could give opportunities to other former presidents as well.

Trump shut down rumors that he intends to seek a constitutionally prohibited third term in the White House during a recent interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," after he and some allies had floated the idea that he would do it.

Clinton, former first lady and wife of former President Bill Clinton, gave a lengthy interview earlier this month at New York's 92nd Street Y that was posted last week about her latest book. Towards the end of the interview, interviewer Margaret Hoover spoke to the 2016 Democratic candidate about chatter that Trump would run for a third presidential term.

"Listen to what Trump says. He telegraphs everything. And often when he's criticizing something he's criticizing them for what he's already done or intends to do," she said in the interview.

Clinton noted that she has a friend who said psychologists and psychiatrists would be necessary to understand what is going on.

"When he says, ‘You know, there are people who think that it could happen,’ what he's saying is he has people right now in these right-wing think tanks trying to figure out how to make it happen," Clinton said. "And he also has very militant supporters who believe that it should happen, so if it can't happen legally that is not an obstacle."

"I think you have to take all of it seriously. The best response might be for, you know, Barack and Bill to run too-" Clinton said, as cheers erupted from the audience. "I mean, OK, take your choice! Who do you want for a third term, people? If this is where we're heading, we're going to break the Constitution, give people a choice!"

"I mean, this is so nuts, I feel embarrassed talking about it, but I think you have to face up to it," Clinton said. "They are going to try to do that."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.