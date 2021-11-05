Brett Tolman: Arrest of Steele dossier source links Clintons with Trump-Russia conspiracy

Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman explained on "Fox & Friends" how the latest indictment in Special Counsel John Durham's probe is connected to the Clintons. Tolman explained that both Bill and Hillary Clinton "utilized" the two individuals and he said it solidifies information in the case that was previously only speculation.

ABC, CBS, NBC NEWSCASTS IGNORE DURHAM INDICTMENT OF STEELE DOSSIER SUB-SOURCE AFTER HYPING RUSSIA NARRATIVE

BRETT TOLMAN: This indictment is the one that finally puts into place components of this conspiracy that were only speculation. The fact that this is rooted deeply in two operatives that were coming together and trying to assist each other in coming up with a file that they could use to take down a candidate and then eventually a president was so deeply rooted in the Clinton campaign.

You have two individuals that were utilized in both Bill Clinton's campaign and then you have Hillary Clinton and their campaign that are utilizing them, payments being made through lawyers, the law firm of the campaign to individuals. So what you now see are both sides of the conspiracy. You see where it came from, and you see those that were operating inside the conspiracy to fabricate out of whole cloth facts that they knew would be damaging to an up-and-coming candidate.

