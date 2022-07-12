'The View' hosts on First Lady Jill Biden's taco comments: 'Try not to do it again'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "The View" hosts offered some criticism of First Lady Jill Biden on Monday after she said that the Hispanic Community was "unique" as "breakfast tacos."

"You think somebody might have read the speech beforehand and said ‘maybe you don’t want to say it like this,' but this is, you know I won't even say what it is, because, you know, we all step in poo from time to time, and so this happens. But this was really, you can hear the people going – what is she saying?" Whoopi Goldberg said.

Jill Biden delivered a speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas. While speaking to the work of UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre, Biden said, "Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that one of the senior producers of their show wondered who wrote the speech and said "yes! I got it right!"

She also added that the first lady had several "high level Latinas on her staff."

Guest host Ana Navarro said that she wanted to thank the first lady for "showing up" and applauded the president's decision to award Yzaguirre the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"One of the things that Raul really focused on his entire life was bringing unity amongst Hispanics. He understood as Mexican Americans and Dominican Americans and Nicaraguan Americans and Venezuelans and Puerto Ricans, we were stronger as one. That’s what she, very inarticulately, was referring to," Navarro said, adding that people should avoid comparisons to tacos, enchiladas and other foods when speaking to Hispanics.

The first lady has since apologized for the comments.

"The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," her press secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted on Tuesday.

"It was a racial stereotype. She used racial stereotypes. So I don't know who wrote that for her but, and it was such an unforced error," Hostin said, adding that with regard to political affiliation,"56% of Hispanic Americans identify as Democrats, whereas only 26% of Hispanic Americans identify as Republicans, so she was sort of preaching to the choir."

Goldberg offered some advice for Biden. "I don’t know if we all have stepped in it, I know I have stepped in it, so Dr. Jill, just you know, hear the humor, we get it, we understood what you were trying to do and just try not to do it again," Goldberg said.

"And today is taco Tuesday!" Navarro exclaimed.

In 2015, Goldberg made similar comments about Kelly Osbourne, who, while talking about former President Donald Trump's immigration policy, said, "If you kick every Latino out of the country, then who is going to clean your toilet, Donald Trump?"

Goldberg, during a discussion about Osbourne's remarks on "The View," said, "the point she was trying to make is that Trump’s stance on immigration will only hurt the people [he’s] counting on," Goldberg explained, adding that people are often misunderstood on live TV. "You try to get your point in, and you try to hit it, and you sometimes step in dog doo. … Your head works faster than your mouth, it happens," TV Line reported at the time.