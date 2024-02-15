Heroic Kansas City Chiefs fans describe 'whirlwind' takedown of suspected Super Bowl parade shooter

A heroic couple teamed up to take down one of the alleged Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooters on Wednesday, with one tackling the suspect and the other taking his gun.

"[There was a] big scramble in the crowd. I hear somebody [shout], ‘Get him!,'" Trey Filter told "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning.

"I look to my left, [and] I see a flash. I tackle that individual. This other gentleman also aids me in that. It was a pretty quick thing."

Filter, along with his wife Casey, spoke from their Wichita home as they revisited what Casey described as a "whirlwind" incident after gunshots rang out at the celebratory parade to recognize the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS TACKLE MAN THEY SUSPECTED OPENED FIRE DURING SUPER BOWL PARADE: ‘I GOT THE GUN’

"After they tackled the guy, I guess the gun fell out and landed right at my feet," Casey recalled.

"So I looked down, and I just immediately thought that I needed to get it [the firearm] away, so I took it and put it over by the wall that was near me and then another gentleman came and stood next to me."

She described the weapon as an AK-47 rifle, saying she thought it was "a toy" until she picked it up and felt its weight.

Trey, when asked for a description of the suspected shooter, said he didn't get a glimpse of his face. Trey also exchanged few words with the suspect, telling "Fox & Friends" he focused on making sure the shooter couldn't reach for a gun.

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING AT CHIEFS SUPER BOWL PARADE LEAVES 1 DEAD, 22 WOUNDED

"The gun had fallen out at that point," Casey explained, "So Trey didn't really even know if the guy had the gun on him."

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked the couple about the crowd's response to their heroic jump into action, asking if they heard any applauding or cheers.

"It was such a whirlwind," Casey responded. "We basically just ran to the car [after the incident]."

She said she didn't see any fighting in the crowd before the shots rang out. Trey said he had observed a military presence on rooftops around the parade.

"Anything can happen at any time and this only solidified that," he responded.

Until terror broke out, the couple enjoyed camaraderie with their sons and strangers while celebrating their team's big win.

CHIEFS FANS TACKLE PERSON APPEARING TO FLEE FROM PARADE SHOOTING; POLICE INVESTIGATING VIDEOS

"Do you realize today how many lives you probably saved?" co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

Trey replied, "Let's hope so."

Wednesday's shooting claimed the life of 44-year-old DJ, Chiefs super fan and mom of two Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured over 20 others.