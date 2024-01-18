Heroic daughter saves mom's life twice by donating two organs in extreme medical rarity: 'Completely selfless'

A Maryland daughter has now donated two organs to her mother in what doctors are calling an extreme medical rarity.

"The decision-making was super simple. I was doing it as long as I knew I was a match," the daughter, Eileen Harlin, told Fox News Digital about donating organs to her mother, Julia, 71.

Both transplants, a partial liver in 2022 and a kidney in December, were conducted at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMCC) in Baltimore.

Dr. Daniel Maluf, a transplant surgeon at UMCC who operated on the mom and daughter, told Fox News it was a "unique event" for a patient to donate two organs.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SURGEONS PERFORM SECOND PIG HEART TRANSPLANT IN ATTEMPT TO SAVE DYING MAN

"It's a rare thing," he said. "I think that, eventually, in the future it will be done more as we become more confident."

"I would highlight the fact that [Eileen] seemed to be completely selfless and very caring about the mother, which is really just to be congratulated, and I think that she's the real hero of this story."

Julia found out several years ago that her liver was failing. She had a condition known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis, and her only path to survival was through a liver transplant.

This left Julia with just two options. The first was to wait for a deceased donor that matched her blood type, but this process can often be long, given that there are thousands on the wait list for the same type of transplant.

Dr. Maluf said it would have taken 8-10 years for the kidney. "Most of the patients, when they get to that age, kind of the only option is to have a living donor, to find somebody that will give an organ. Otherwise, they will sit on the waiting list for a long time and get dialysis," he said.

FRIENDS SHORTEN KIDNEY PATIENTS' LONG WAITS FOR TRANSPLANTS TO MERE MONTHS BY DONATING ORGANS

"I told my children I didn't want them to even apply. I didn't want to worry about them and something going wrong. I would feel like, oh they're doing something for me, and something happened," Julia said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Eileen, 39, along with two of her siblings, applied to be living donors, with their mother unaware that this process was underway.

"It was a surprise," Julia said in an interview. "At that point, I was getting worse and worse, and I was having to go through a lot of procedures, like once a week."

Julia said she had fluid accumulating in her abdomen because her stomach wasn't pumping properly. She would have to get it drained 1-2 times per week, where a needle would be stuck into her stomach and then a machine would pump all the fluid out.

At the time, she was on a donor list and "nothing seemed to be moving." It was estimated that it would take five years.

"I don't think I would have made it five years waiting for it," Julia said.

SINGLE DAD RECEIVES KIDNEY DONATION FROM TOTAL STRANGER WHO REPLIED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

After a few months, it was determined that Eileen was indeed a match. She told her parents the news, and the liver transplant took place on August 16, 2022.

The transplant served Julia well, until she began to experience kidney failure. Eileen was once again tested and was a match for a kidney transplant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've always had such a strong bond, I guess more now that you've got some of my organs in there," said Eileen. "We've always been close."

"Recovery, I think we're both doing really well. Slowly but surely, we're getting there. A little swollen, but we're moving."