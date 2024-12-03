Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Religion

Bible sales surge thanks to fresh editions, new buyers looking for 'things that feel more solid,' report finds

Sales of the Christian Bible were up 22% as of October compared to the same period in 2023

Hannah Ray Lambert By Hannah Ray Lambert Fox News
Published
close
Why declining belief in Christianity gives this podcasting priest hope Video

Why declining belief in Christianity gives this podcasting priest hope

Father Mike Schmitz, a Roman Catholic priest and podcaster, said he remains hopeful despite the decrease in the number of Americans who identify as Christian.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Book stores and publishers had one reason to rejoice this year as a longtime bestseller experienced a new spike in popularity.

Bible sales rose 22% through October compared to the same period last year, according to new data from Circana Bookscan, reported on by The Wall Street Journal. Total U.S. print book sales were only up 1%, the outlet reported.

Publishers credited new marketing and designs, general anxiety in the world, and a surge of young, first-time buyers, with the Bible boom.

"You have a generation that wants to find things that feel more solid," Amy Simpson of Tyndale House Publishers told The Wall Street Journal.

Person with their hands clasped in prayer on the open pages of a Bible.

Bible sales were up 22% through October compared to the same timeframe last year, according to publishing data reported on by The Wall Street Journal. The tome's resurgence in popularity comes as print book sales overall experienced a sluggish 1% increase. (iStock)

CHRISTIANITY IN AMERICA IS DECLINING, BUT HERE'S WHY THAT GIVES THIS PODCASTING PRIEST HOPE

Cely Vazquez, an influencer who has appeared on the reality TV show "Love Island USA," recently bought her first Bible and told The Wall Street Journal she felt it "symbolized I was starting a walk with God."

"I felt something was missing. It’s a combination of where we are in the world, general anxiety and the sense that meaning and comfort can be found in the Bible," Vazquez, 28, said.

The surge in Bible sales comes even as polling shows a decline in religiosity across the country.

The share of Americans identifying with a Christian religion hit a low of 68% last year, according to Gallup polling. Half a century ago, 87% of adults in the U.S. identified as Christian, Gallup found.

About 28% of American adults are now religiously unaffiliated, according to Pew Research. Pew previously predicted that if declines continue, Christianity could become a minority religion by 2045.

But publishers say buyers are flocking to the Bible and related books from religious retailers and mainstream bookstores alike. A flood of new editions and eye-catching designs has also swept the market.

Former President Donald Trump, the 'God Bless the USA' bible, and country music singer Lee Greenwood

President-elect Donald Trump promoted the "God Bless the USA" Bible ahead of Easter this past spring. "We must make America pray again," Trump said in a video shared on Truth Social. (Left and center: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump, Right: Getty Images)

Ahead of Easter, President-elect Donald Trump partnered with country singer Lee Greenwood to sell "God Bless the USA" Bibles for $59.99. Trump called the Bible his "favorite book" in a video shared on Truth Social and said every American should have a copy in their home.

LEE GREENWOOD SAYS THE 'PENDULUM HAS SWUNG,' SENSES A CONSERVATIVE REVIVAL IN AMERICA

The "God Bless the USA" Bibles are not included in the Circana BookScan figures, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Worries over subjects like artificial intelligence and politics, especially around election time, could also be driving the trend, Jeff Crosby, president of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association, told the Journal.

"People are experiencing anxiety themselves, or they’re worried for their children and grandchildren," Crosby said. "All of that feeds a desire for assurance that we’re going to be OK."

Close up of a religious cross atop the pages of a Bible

Close up of a religious cross atop the pages of a Bible with the Constitution in the background. (joebelanger)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Christian Bible is the best-selling book of all time, according to Guinness World Records, and around 80 million new Bibles are printed each year.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.