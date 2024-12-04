Bakery honors Christmas by recreating Nativity scene: 'Bread of life made from bread'

A bakery in England has decided to pay homage to the Christmas holiday and to the meaning of Christmas by recreating the Nativity scene in a unique way: with loaves of bread.

The team at the Hobbs House Bakery in Gloucestershire, England, created the window display after staff member Amanda Jane and her shop manager came up with the idea, according to news service SWNS.

The group used organic wild white sourdough bread to craft the characters of Mary, Joseph, the shepherd and the kings.

HOW TO MAKE ARTISAN BREAD IF SOURDOUGH IS TOO MUCH OF A COMMITMENT

Baby Jesus is represented by a baguette resting inside a rye loaf.

Jane told the news service it took two to three days to dry the bread thoroughly enough to be able to cut and varnish it.

"I just cut one end off flat for them to stand up on, and then varnished them twice so they don't shrink or mold," she said.

THESE CYBER MONDAY FOOD GIFT BASKETS ARE ALL UNDER $25 THIS SEASON

"Then we added eyes and simple clothes."

Jane said the sourdough loaves "were the perfect shape."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Baby Jesus is part of a baguette and the crib a rye loaf," she said.

"The star is a bakery creation."

Jane has worked at the bakery for nearly 20 years and created several window displays during her employment.

She called this display the "perfect" Nativity scene – "the bread of life made from bread."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Her shop manager agreed with that assessment.

"We wanted something traditional and simple – and I think we got it right," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Hobbs House Bakery seeking additional comment.