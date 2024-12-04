Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink

Bakery honors Christmas by recreating Nativity scene: 'Bread of life made from bread'

Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph are all represented in the display

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Hallow announces Pray25 challenge for Advent Video

Hallow announces Pray25 challenge for Advent

Actor and Hallow spokesperson Jonathan Roumie & Hallow CEO Alex Jones join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Hallow's Pray25 Advent Christmas Prayer Challenge and lead a prayer. 

A bakery in England has decided to pay homage to the Christmas holiday and to the meaning of Christmas by recreating the Nativity scene in a unique way: with loaves of bread.

The team at the Hobbs House Bakery in Gloucestershire, England, created the window display after staff member Amanda Jane and her shop manager came up with the idea, according to news service SWNS.

The group used organic wild white sourdough bread to craft the characters of Mary, Joseph, the shepherd and the kings. 

HOW TO MAKE ARTISAN BREAD IF SOURDOUGH IS TOO MUCH OF A COMMITMENT

Baby Jesus is represented by a baguette resting inside a rye loaf.

Jane told the news service it took two to three days to dry the bread thoroughly enough to be able to cut and varnish it.

This nativity scene window display at Hobbs House Bakery in England is made out of bread.

This Nativity scene window display in honor of the Christmas season at Hobbs House Bakery in England is made mostly out of bread. (Hobbs House Bakery/SWNS)

"I just cut one end off flat for them to stand up on, and then varnished them twice so they don't shrink or mold," she said. 

THESE CYBER MONDAY FOOD GIFT BASKETS ARE ALL UNDER $25 THIS SEASON

"Then we added eyes and simple clothes."

Jane said the sourdough loaves "were the perfect shape."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Baby Jesus is part of a baguette and the crib a rye loaf," she said. 

"The star is a bakery creation."

Baby Jesus is a baguette inside a rye loaf made to look like a crib. The other characters are made of organic wild white sourdough bread.

Baby Jesus is represented by a baguette inside a rye loaf made to look like a crib. The other figures are made of organic wild white sourdough bread. (Hobbs House Bakery/SWNS)

Jane has worked at the bakery for nearly 20 years and created several window displays during her employment.

She called this display the "perfect" Nativity scene – "the bread of life made from bread."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Her shop manager agreed with that assessment.

The shepherds are actually loaves of sourdough bread with candy canes as decorative props. Mary and Joseph are also made out of sourdough.

The shepherds are actually loaves of sourdough bread with candy canes as decorative props. The figures of Mary and Joseph are also made out of sourdough. (Hobbs House Bakery/SWNS)

"We wanted something traditional and simple – and I think we got it right," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Hobbs House Bakery seeking additional comment.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 