Here's what pundits keep getting wrong on the midterms: Steve Hilton

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton offered his predictions for the upcoming midterm elections on his show Sunday, outlining what he believes pundits keep getting wrong as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress.

STEVE HILTON: The midterms are just days away. Now, I am not a polling guy, but I am a politics guy… and here’s what I know for a fact. At this stage, it's not about persuasion. It is about setting out the agenda and turning out the vote. It’s too late to persuade people you’re tough on crime if they think you’re soft on crime. It’s too late to persuade them your policy is reasonable if they already think it’s extreme. What you can do is influence the agenda, what is front of mind for voters as they make that choice. In the jargon, at this stage, you can affect the salience of different issues, but not your rating on the issues.

Based on that and what I see happening in the campaign, here are my predictions as of tonight: For the House, my current estimate is that Republicans will make a net gain of 15 seats. The good news is, that’s enough for a majority, enough to take the chair of the committees and to get those investigations going of Biden and Fauci. But it's less than others are predicting. Partly, that’s because House Republicans actually did a great job of winning seats in 2020, but mainly it’s because of the moronic political malpractice of one man, Lindsey Graham who with his totally unnecessary and intellectually incoherent national abortion bill, has helped the Democrats do exactly what they need, raise the salience of the one issue where they have the biggest lead over Republicans and which most helps them turn out the votes.

On the Senate, I’m a little more optimistic. Remember how high the stakes are here. Democrats have made it clear if they gained just two seats, they will abolish the filibuster. But I don’t think that will happen. For the Senate it’s about the candidate as well as the issues. And here's my estimate as of tonight, what is probable and what is possible….I think many of the pundits might be getting it wrong. The Democrats seem to think they can flip Ohio or Wisconsin, but I don’t see that happening. I am very confident JD Vance and Ron Johnson will win. I'm confident Hershel Walker will win in Georgia -- that is a Republican flip – that would be huge, and I’m pretty confident Doctor Oz will pull out a win in Pennsylvania. Beyond those, there are some really exciting possibilities for Republicans to flip enough Democrat seats to gain a solid Senate majority…

But of course, all of this depends on you and every American who wants change from the Democrat disasters to actually make sure they vote.

