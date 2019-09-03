Bill Hemmer on Hurricane Dorian: 'There is still trouble out there'

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer appeared on "Hannity" to offer the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it crawled toward the Florida coast Tuesday night.

"This has been, especially for the United States, one stubborn storm; they have waited and they have watched and they are tired of both," Hemmer said live from Atlantic Beach, Fla. "I can tell you that after speaking with so many of the residents here in Florida earlier today."

After battering the Bahamas for more than a day, Dorian finally began to move away from the islands on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center said that as of 6 p.m. ET the storm was producing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and "life-threatening" storm surge. The storm was located about 125 miles east of Melbourne, inching forward at 6 mph northwest.

Hemmer told Sean Hannity he was surprised by how many residents have chosen to ride out the story in Atlantic Beach.

He said, "We have seen so many residents come down to the shore throughout the day today to check out the scene here on the surf and to see the waters rise."

The anchor warned that while Dorian is not expected to hit Florida as it did the Bahamas, residents should still be concerned.

"Listen we can all be grateful that this is not going to be the Bahamas, certainly not here in Florida. But there is still trouble out there," Hemmer warned. "And by sunrise tomorrow in this part of Florida it will be wet, Sean. It will be windy, and for the first time, this part of Florida will feel the effects of Dorian, finally."

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.