Hemingway: 'Infuriating' to see media dismiss questions over 'sloppy election' after promoting Russia 'hoax'

'This is a very serious issue and it is not just about this election or this year,' Hemingway says

By Yael Halon | Fox News
The Federalist senior editor joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' with insight ahead of Electoral College certification.

It's "infuriating" that the same people who are criticizing the effort to challenge the Electoral College results spent "the last four years day in and day out undermining the president" with baseless allegations and claims of a "Russia hoax" conspiracy, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Wednesday. 

"I think people by and large understand that former vice president Biden will be inaugurated in a few weeks," Hemingway told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy, "but that is kind of different than what people are talking about here, which is saying that they would like people to pay attention to elections going forward. This is a very serious issue and it is not just about this election or this year," she explained.

HUCKABEE WARNS 'CLOUD' WILL HANG OVER BIDEN PRESIDENCY IF ELECTION FRAUD ISN'T INVESTIGATED

More than 100 House Republicans, including Reps. Jim JordanMo Brooks and Elise Stefanik, are expected to object to at least one state during the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results on Wednesday, Fox News has learned.

It is unclear, at this point, which states, and how many, the Republican lawmakers will object to, but two House Republican officials told Fox News on Sunday, that the more than 100 GOP House members plan to object Wednesday to the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Hemingway acknowledged that while the effort is unlikely to impact Biden's upcoming inauguration, the Democrats and mainstream media have little right to criticize Republicans for pursuing election integrity after their reaction to Trump's 2016 victory and subsequent time in office.  

They have "spent the last four years day in and day out undermining the president, not permitting a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump, pushing this Russia hoax that everybody knew was wrong," she said. "They intentionally lied about it and for people to say, 'You can't do anything,' or 'It is improper,' after doing that for four years is infuriating to people who suffered through that."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.