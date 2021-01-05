Hawley: Washington Post printed 'outright lies' to defend ‘Antifa scumbags’ who congregated at his home

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., blasted the Washington Post on Tuesday, accusing the newspaper of "printing outright lies" and falsely painting Antifa violence outside his home as a peaceful vigil.

Hawley said late Monday that "Antifa scumbags" arrived at his Washington, D.C., home and threatened his wife and newborn daughter while he was in his home state of Missouri.

Hawley was the first Republican senator to announce he plans to raise objections when Congress meets this week for the final certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Those outside his home were seen on video criticizing him of trying to derail Biden's victory. He described a terrifying situation.

"They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door," Hawley said.

However, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday that "activists said they had staged a peaceful vigil… on the sidewalk in a Northern Virginia suburb." The liberal paper then noted that Hawley "had a different description for the scene outside his family’s home," noting that the Republican lawmaker called it "leftwing violence."

The Post’s story, headlined, "Sen. Josh Hawley says ‘Antifa scumbags’ terrorized his family’s Virginia home. Protesters say they held a peaceful vigil," largely dismissed any wrongdoing on the part of the group that congregated outside Hawley’s home.

"A 50-minute video shared by the group shows protesters writing in chalk on the sidewalk, chanting through a megaphone and at one point leaving a copy of the Constitution on Hawley’s doorstep," the Post reported.

The paper even noted it’s "hardly a new tactic for protesters to take their message to politicians’ doorsteps" and quoted a ShutDownDC organizer who claimed the group was "engaging in civil discourse."

Hawley took to Twitter to condemn the Post for the way the story was framed.

".@washingtonpost this morning printing outright lies from the Antifa group who now describe themselves as sweet angels. BS. You screamed through bullhorns, shouted down my wife when she asked you to leave, vandalized property, pounded on our door, and terrorized neighbors," Hawley wrote.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Hawley had previously mocked a different Post reporter on Twitter when Mike DeBonis also noted that the group claimed the gathering was a "vigil."

"Now 'vigil' means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children," he posted.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.