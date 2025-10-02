Harvard hires drag queen ‘LaWhore Vagistan’ as visiting professor in gender and sexuality studies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harvard University announced the hiring of a new visiting gender and sexuality professor who also happens to be a drag queen and goes by the name of "LaWhore Vagistan."

In a recent press release , Harvard said they have brought on Tufts Professor Kareem Khubchandani as the 2025-26 F.O. Matthiessen Visiting Associate Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies.

Khubchandani appears to have an Instagram handle with the name of @lawhorevagistan, as well as a Linktree with the same name.

A March 2024 article from The Georgetown Independent noted Khubchandani’s performance on campus: "On February 8, LaWhore Vagistan, the drag alter-ego of professor and researcher Dr. Kareem Khubchandani, graced Georgetown with her presence," wrote student journalist Micaeli Dym.

"Claiming to put the ‘whore’ back in Lahore’ — the capital of Pakistan — LaWhore was invited to the Hilltop as a part of Georgetown’s South Asia Speaker Series for a performance lecture entitled ‘Lessons in Drag,’" Dym reported.

Harvard’s press release said Khubchandani, who is the author of " Decolonize Drag " and " Ishtyle: Accenting Gay Indian Nightlife ," will be teaching two courses entitled Queer Ethnography , during the fall semester and RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire , to be held during the spring semester.

Khubchandani, who attended Northwestern University and received a Ph.D. in Performance Studies, is expected to release a new book in October entitled "Lessons in Drag: A Queer Manual for Academics, Artists, and Aunties."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard University, Harvard’s Committee on Degrees in Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality, and Khubchandani for comment.

