Harvard, dozen other college campuses hit with failing grade on ADL Antisemitism Report Card

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) handed Harvard University and 12 other colleges a failing grade on Thursday as part of its Campus Antisemitism Report Card.

"Every campus should get an A — that's not grade inflation, that's the minimum that every group on every campus expects," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement posted to the group's website.

"Like all students, Jewish students deserve to feel safe and supported on campus. They deserve a learning environment free from antisemitism and hate. But that hasn't been the experience with antisemitism running rampant on campus since even before October 7," he added.

The ADL assessed 85 colleges in this year's report and determined which schools should be selected based on its ranking and the population of Jewish students. Grades were given on a standard "A" through "F" scale.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Michigan State University, Princeton University, SUNY Purchase, SUNY Rockland Community College, Stanford University, Swarthmore College, Tufts University, The University of Chicago, the University of Massachusetts (Amherst), The University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill) and The University of Virginia also received an "F" letter grade.

Two schools, Brandeis University and Elon University, garnered an A, 17 schools received a B, 29 schools achieved a C and 24 colleges were hit with a D. An A grade was described as "Ahead of the Pack" followed by B (Better than Most), C (Corrections Needed), D (Deficient Approach) and F (Failing).

The ADL worked with experts who listed 21 specific criteria, broken down into administrative action and policies, incidents on campus, and Jewish student life at the schools.

The group also spoke with campus administrators and cited the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. Schools were asked to submit a self-report questionnaire and got a response from 84%.

"As I travel the country, I'm constantly hearing from Jewish families agonizing over where they will send their kids to college," Greenblatt added. "School leadership must make serious changes to support Jewish communities on their campus; we expect nothing less. Along with the Report Card, we're providing guidelines and resources for how schools can improve campus climate and therefore improve their grades, and we look forward to working with them and other partners to achieve that reasonable goal."

The Report Card is part of the ADL's Not on My Campus campaign, which calls on U.S. colleges and universities to commit to a zero-tolerance antisemitism policy.

Harvard shared an overview of ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism with the House Educate and Workforce Committee in March.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Harvard spokesperson said, "Antisemitism has no place in the Harvard community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to combating antisemitism and hate, in whatever form it manifests itself."

Harvard has been hit with several setbacks since the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

In January, students sued Harvard for what they claim is an "antisemitism cancer" growing on campus, accusing the institution of "hir[ing] professors who support anti-Jewish violence" and "ignoring students' pleas for protection."

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned from her role after multiple scandals, including being accused of not doing enough to make Jewish students on campus feel safe while these demonstrations were happening.

Fox News Digital reached out to the other schools that received failing grades from the ADL.

A spokesperson with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill's media relations said, "The University is committed to promoting a safe and equitable environment to all members of the Carolina community that is free from harassment and discrimination."

The department also pointed to university leaders, including former Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Provost Chris Clemens and Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts, record speaking out against antisemitism, other prejudices and violence. Roberts addressed the University’s response to violence in the Middle East in comments at a January Faculty Council meeting, saying "there’s clearly no place for anti-Semitism or any other form of hatred on this campus."

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst said it stood "firmly by its unwavering record of combating all forms of hatred, including antisemitism."

"The university has a deep and public commitment to protecting the rights of our community to live, teach, learn, and work in an environment of dignity and respect," a spokesman told Fox News Digital. "Further, as a public institution bound by the First Amendment, the university is obligated by law and its core values to protect the right to the free and open exchange of ideas. This right extends to the peaceful expression and exchange of ideas – even those ideas with which members of our community may vehemently disagree. Hosting speakers with diverse views and making space for students and student organizations to share and challenge diverging perspectives is the role of a university, not a mark against it."

"We ask two things: First, that anyone reviewing a survey like this take a critical look at its methodology and definitions, and second, that anyone questioning UMass’ values examine our history of firmly opposing academic boycotts; of supporting the rights of demonstrators while clearly stating the time, place and manner restrictions on disruptive activities; of strongly and swiftly rejecting antisemitism; and of seeking continual development of our community in support of equity and inclusion."

It also added an email it sent to the ADL responding to some of the organization's charges, such as not specifically outlining antisemitism and anti-Zionism in its non-discrimination policy, not having a task force against antisemitism, and insufficient response to antisemitic incidents.

"The University has publicly condemned hateful acts of antisemitism in unequivocal, specific, and timely messages," the university told the ADL, linking to some examples, such as swastikas drawn on the Fine Arts Center last October.

SUNY Rockland Community College said it was "committed to the safety and well-being of our students and denounces antisemitism in all its forms. In the past year, our institution has undertaken initiatives aligned with our Inclusive Excellence Plan, contributing to a broadened educational experience and multiple recognitions for our diversity efforts.

"RCC has participated in Title VI training for our president, Chief Diversity Officer, and key leadership. We are building on these efforts by beginning to require Title VI training for all faculty and staff, including student affairs, residence hall, and diversity, equity, and inclusion staff, and we’re pleased to access available resources from external bodies, including Hillel International, to fight antisemitism. At RCC, we will never tolerate discrimination and harassment."

Tufts spokesperson Patrick Collins said it disagreed with the ADL's grade.

"We disagree with the ADL’s grade and encourage people to look at the underlying data. As the ADL itself notes, Tufts has a vibrant Jewish student life,has established policies, practices and training to improve our campus climate and fight antisemitism, has leaders who are committed to this work, has promoted listening and dialogue across campus, has firmly opposed the BDS movement, and has vigorously condemned antisemitic incidents on campus," he told Fox News Digital.

"We are proud of our reputation as a welcoming campus for Jewish students and take seriously the responsibility of maintaining this climate. Although we disagree with the ADL’s assessment, we will examine the underlying data and methodologies used by the ADL to address any important areas where we can improve. We are already taking steps, including incorporating antisemitism sessions into our first-year student orientation program next fall, to continue to address these areas. Our commitment to ending antisemitism and creating an inclusive environment for our Jewish community at Tufts is unwavering."

