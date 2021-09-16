Rep. Harshbarger on 'Fox & Friends First': Border Patrol seizing 'unimaginable' amounts of fentanyl

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, and expressed deep concern over the worsening border crisis, specifically the number of drug seizures.

DIANA HARSHBARGER: They confiscated over 5,400 pounds of fentanyl and that is enough to kill around 1.2 billion people, that ought to tell you enough, and it only takes probably the amount of two grains of sand to kill you, so it is very potent and a lot less expensive than heroin so it is coming across at such a rate of speed. … And when these customers take it they don’t know what they are getting. It could be laced with anything. That is what I have seen at the border. It is unbelievable, you go to the Rio Grande Valley and you see what Border Patrol has confiscated, it's unimaginable.

