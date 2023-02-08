Harry Potter video game features possible transgender character named Sirona Ryan

Online media personalities are buzzing about a possible trans character in the highly anticipated and highly rated game "Hogwarts Legacy."

The game, which is set in the "Harry Potter" universe, has dominated pre-order sales on Steam and other game platforms in recent weeks. "Hogwarts Legacy" is scheduled to be released on Friday.

But some players are complaining that a seemingly transgender character named Sirona Ryan is designed to "pivot the conversation away" from author J.K. Rowling, according to TheGamer.

Rowling has been accused of being "transphobic" after she argued that "erasing the concept of sex" also erases "the lived reality of women globally," in a 2020 tweet.

But multiple gaming outlets reported that the most recent video game in the "Harry Potter" world had a transgender character, especially according to one line of dialogue.

"Took them a second to realize I was actually a witch, not a wizard," Sirona Ryan, a character who owns the Three Broomsticks tavern in Hogsmeade, tells the main character.

Multiple gaming outlets followed on the reveal, announcing that Ryan was transgender.

"Hogwarts Legacy features a transgender character, Sirona Ryan, and she can be met early on in the game," IGN tweeted.

CNN went even further, claiming that Ryan's character was likely the "first trans character" in the "Harry Potter" universe, in framing that was echoed by Variety and People.

One studio behind "Hogwarts Legacy," Portkey Games, told IGN that it was critical to include the "LGBTQIA+ community" in the final product.

"The team felt that it was very important to create a game that is representative of the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter as well as the groups of people who play games, which includes the LGBTQIA+ community. We have a diverse cast of characters that players will encounter throughout the game."

While set in the "Harry Potter" universe, Portkey has made it clear that Rowling was not directly involved in the game's production.

"J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the wizarding world and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World," according to Portkey Games’ website.

Some trans activists on Twitter complained that "Sirona Ryan" was a transphobic name after the character was revealed to the public.

One viral post with over 96,000 likes on Twitter depicted a character crossing out a series of names for a trans character in the game.

"[L]ady secretboy," "beardly womana" and "they themmington" were all crossed out with red marker in favor of the character’s actual name: "[S]irona Ryan."

A spokesperson for J.K. Rowling’s press office declined to give comment.

According to Okami Games, the controversy has not hurt the franchise. The game has "broken the all time record for a single player."

Fox News’ Taylor Penley contributed to this report.