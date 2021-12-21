Harris Faulkner, 'Outnumbered' hosts knock Biden on COVID testing push: 'Behind the times'

"Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner and the show panel weighed in on President Joe Biden Tuesday, as the president is expected to invest more resources into COVID-19 testing amid long lines and the omicron variant cases rising.

HARRIS FAULKNER: I look at our state of New Jersey. You can call the hotline. You can go on the website. You can get a home test sent to you—as many as you need in your household. You’ve been able to do that in several states. I mean the White House is behind it. Now they’re expected to announce that 500 million haul of tests that can be sent to your home now, but it's supply chain crisis, holiday season. Everything takes a little bit of time. Is he gonna come to my house with it in his pocket? Maybe Amazon’s got a deal because they’re the fastest in the business. But look I’m being honest here, like [Biden’s] behind the times.

