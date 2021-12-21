Expand / Collapse search
Harris Faulkner, 'Outnumbered' hosts knock Biden on COVID testing push: 'Behind the times'

The president is set to announce expanded access to testing, with new federal testing sites

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Harris Faulkner: Biden is ‘behind the times’ on COVID testing push Video

Harris Faulkner: Biden is ‘behind the times’ on COVID testing push

The ‘Outnumbered’ co-host discusses short supply of and long lines for coronavirus testing.

"Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner and the show panel weighed in on President Joe Biden Tuesday, as the president is expected to invest more resources into COVID-19 testing amid long lines and the omicron variant cases rising.

KAMALA HARRIS CONTRASTS WITH BIDEN, REFUSES TO BLAME UNVACCINATED FOR COVID WAVES

HARRIS FAULKNER: I look at our state of New Jersey. You can call the hotline. You can go on the website. You can get a home test sent to you—as many as you need in your household. You’ve been able to do that in several states. I mean the White House is behind it. Now they’re expected to announce that 500 million haul of tests that can be sent to your home now, but it's supply chain crisis, holiday season. Everything takes a little bit of time. Is he gonna come to my house with it in his pocket? Maybe Amazon’s got a deal because they’re the fastest in the business. But look I’m being honest here, like [Biden’s] behind the times. 

