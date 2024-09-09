AP dragged for fawning piece on Kamala Harris’ favorite foods: 'Garbage propaganda outlet'

The Associated Press was dragged online over the weekend for publishing a fawning piece about Vice President Kamala Harris' favorite foods to "connect her with voters."

An article published Sunday by the AP's White House reporter Darlene Superville described Harris' effort to introduce herself to voters and show a more relatable side after her late entry to the presidential race.

"Since she’s become the nominee, Republicans have criticized Harris for not doing many interviews or giving enough specifics on her policy plans," the AP story began. "But the vice president is sharing personal details about her childhood, cooking and food to show her more private side."

"It is known that Harris is a foodie and likes to cook," the article continues. "In fact, she had just made a pancakes-and-bacon breakfast for her niece’s 6- and 8-year-old daughters on the July morning when Biden called with the news that he was dropping out of the race.

"From talking about nacho cheese Doritos as her snack of choice to washing collard greens in the bathtub, Harris is aiming to connect with voters on a more personal level. While learning that she likes to munch tortilla chips at snack time likely isn’t enough on its own to sway anyone to vote for her, the small — and sometimes amusing — details could help Harris show she can relate to people and their concerns," Superville wrote.

Online critics immediately pounced on the story, attacking the AP for the glowing puff piece described by some as "propaganda."

"This propaganda piece from garbage propaganda outlet AP is by Darlene Superville," Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemmingway wrote on X.

Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck noted that Superville authored a biography of First Lady Jill Biden in 2022, slamming her as "one of the biggest suckups of the Biden-Harris administration."

"American Pravda is AP’s real name," Christina Pushaw, an aide for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, weighed in. Pravda, which translates to "truth" in Russian, was the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

"Lmfao. The @AP is basically a Kamala Harris staff account," GOP commentator David Giglio wrote.

"This is their White House reporter," Daily Signal investigative columnist Tony Kinnett posted alongside laughing and clown emojis.

"What are you guys doing," GOP communicator Matt Whitlock replied to the AP story.

"Bro journalism is dead," online commentator Comfortably Smug wrote.

"This is so embarrassing," DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern responded.

Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter chimed in, "The @AP has taken up the penthouse suite in Kamala's a-- so they have more and new places to kiss."

Harris became the de facto nominee after President Biden endorsed her on July 21 when he dropped out of the race, and she has since officially clinched the nomination. Along the way, the mainstream media has given her overwhelmingly positive coverage with the AP no exception. Last month, the outlet took heat for saying that Vice President Kamala Harris is "having it both ways" as both a sitting incumbent and a change agent.

More recently, the AP was accused of "brazenly lying" after misrepresenting a quote from JD Vance, former President Trump's running mate, and was forced to alter the headline and post on X following intense backlash.

The Associated Press did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.