The Harris campaign is ‘already downplaying her performance before it even happens’

Panelists on "The Big Weekend Show" discuss the established rules of the upcoming ABC News presidential debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Tour de force aren't going to be what you hear from the headlines, because the campaign's already downplaying her performance before it even happens," Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins said.

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN MAKES PREDICTION FOR TRUMP AND HARRIS DEBATE: ‘IT'S GOING TO BE CLOSE’

"[ The Trump campaign ] offered her three debates, which is really out of respect for the American people and the voters [for candidates] to earn their vote on Election Day," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said.

"We've always had three debates, right? One is this format that we're going to see on Tuesday night, one is a town hall debate, and then one focuses on foreign policy," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said. "[Harris] was offered a Fox News debate, and she would not take that debate because Bret Baier [and] Martha MacCallum are going to ask germane, relevant, tough questions. She wants no part of that whatsoever."

TRUMP SLAMS ABC AHEAD OF PIVOTAL NETWORK-HOSTED DEBATE: 'THEY’RE THE WORST, THEY’RE THE NASTIEST'

Following suit behind the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden in July, mics for one candidate will be live at a time as they answer questions, while the other’s microphone will remain muted until it is their turn to speak.

ABC News also reported that Trump and Harris will have two minutes to answer each question, followed by another two minutes for rebuttal, and "an additional minute for a follow-up, clarification, or response."

Neither contender will be allowed to bring pre-written notes on stage, and there will be no opening statements from either party, and closing statements from each participant will be limited to 120 seconds.



HARRIS CAMPAIGN AGREES TO ABC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE RULES WITH SOME 'ASSURANCES:' REPORT

"These are the rules that the Biden- Harris campaign agreed to. And if I'm Donald Trump, I’d nail this over and over again - if you're going to fix all the problems in this country that your administration created, why haven't you done it already," Concha continued. "[They] own this, [Trump is] not the incumbent, [Harris] is the incumbent - that's what Donald Trump should hammer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is patently absurd to let [Harris] get to this point in the process, with no real interviews, with no real questions, no follow-up questions, and I anticipate that they will be very pleased with her performance, no matter what the performance is. And that's a huge advantage that Democrats have over Republicans in this propaganda environment," Fox News’ Mollie Hemingway said.