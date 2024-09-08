Sen. John Fetterman makes prediction for Trump and Harris debate: ‘It's going to be close’

Sen. John Fetterman on Sunday acknowledged that both former President Trump and Vice President Harris can hold their own in a debate, saying that whatever happens during the ABC News Presidential Debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, "it will be close."

Fetterman, D-Penn., made the remarks during an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union" while responding to a question about what Harris must do during the debate to win over key voters in battleground state Pennsylvania.

"I also want to just say that it's going to be a straight-up debate," Fetterman said. "She's going to do great, of course, but Donald Trump will be good, too. I mean, we can all remember he wrecked all of the Republicans. He's a good debater. But at the end of the day, I don't believe this debate's going to be definitive because it's going to come down to this choice, and it's going to be close."

Fetterman said Pennsylvania "is always going to be close" in terms of votes during the presidential election, and thinks that the focus of voters will be on "order" versus "chaos."

"I think a majority of Pennsylvanians are going to decide, ‘Hey, I want four years of order and fairness and unity and a different way forward.’ And I don't think they want the kinds of dark days and chaos that Donald Trump provided for our nation," the senator said.

Heading into what may be the only debate between the two candidates, a new poll finds Trump is maintaining his lead nationally over Harris.

The latest results of the New York Times/Siena poll released on Sunday shows Trump garnering 48% of likely voters compared to 47% who indicated support for Harris.

