Sen. John Fetterman makes prediction for Trump and Harris debate: ‘It's going to be close’

Fetterman says focus of Pennsylvania voters will be on 'order' versus 'chaos'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
All strategy goes out the window when you step foot on that debate stage: Jim Messina

Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina and GOP Communications consultant Brett O’Donnell preview the highly anticipated presidential debate on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

Sen. John Fetterman on Sunday acknowledged that both former President Trump and Vice President Harris can hold their own in a debate, saying that whatever happens during the ABC News Presidential Debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, "it will be close."

Fetterman, D-Penn., made the remarks during an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union" while responding to a question about what Harris must do during the debate to win over key voters in battleground state Pennsylvania.

"I also want to just say that it's going to be a straight-up debate," Fetterman said. "She's going to do great, of course, but Donald Trump will be good, too. I mean, we can all remember he wrecked all of the Republicans. He's a good debater. But at the end of the day, I don't believe this debate's going to be definitive because it's going to come down to this choice, and it's going to be close."

Fetterman said Pennsylvania "is always going to be close" in terms of votes during the presidential election, and thinks that the focus of voters will be on "order" versus "chaos."

TRUMP SLAMS ABC AHEAD OF PIVOTAL NETWORK-HOSTED DEBATE: 'THEY'RE THE WORST, THEY'RE THE NASTIEST'

John Fetterman

Fetterman said both Trump and Harris are great debaters, and believes the result of the debate won't determine who wins the election. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

"I think a majority of Pennsylvanians are going to decide, ‘Hey, I want four years of order and fairness and unity and a different way forward.’ And I don't think they want the kinds of dark days and chaos that Donald Trump provided for our nation," the senator said.

Former President Donald Trump

Trump holds a narrow lead over Harris nationally in a New York Times/Siena poll released on Sunday. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, File)

TRUMP CLAIMS NO ‘LIFTS’ OR ‘STANDS’ WILL BE ALLOWED AT DEBATE WITH KAMALA HARRIS

Heading into what may be the only debate between the two candidates, a new poll finds Trump is maintaining his lead nationally over Harris.

Kamala Harris

Harris gained a burst of support from Democrats after entering the presidential race. (Reuters, File)

The latest results of the New York Times/Siena poll released on Sunday shows Trump garnering 48% of likely voters compared to 47% who indicated support for Harris.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed to this report.

