Harriet Hageman: 'We're starting right here in Wyoming'

House candidate Harriet Hageman breaks down why she believes she won Wyoming's primary election on Tuesday on "Hannity."

HARRIET HAGEMAN: Well, I'm not quite sure, Sean, and thank you for having me on this evening. Yesterday was a great day for Wyoming and really a great day for the country. I don't know that I can get into Liz Cheney's mind, nor do I really want to.

I guess what I would say is that the folks of Wyoming have spoken and they have made it clear that they believe they're entitled to a representative in Congress that represents their interests and doesn't intend to pursue a one woman war against Donald Trump. We didn't send her to Washington, D.C., to be the judge and jury of Donald Trump.

We sent her to Washington, D.C., to block the radical Biden agenda, to block the radical Pelosi agenda. And she signed on with both of them. So yesterday, Wyoming spoke and said, "We've had enough, we're fed up, we're going to take our country back." We're starting right here in Wyoming.

