Fox News Flash
Published

Harriet Hageman: 'We're starting right here in Wyoming'

Hageman says Liz Cheney tried to be 'judge and jury' of Donald Trump

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Why didn't Liz Cheney resonate with most Wyoming voters?

Why didn't Liz Cheney resonate with most Wyoming voters?

Attorney Harriet Hageman explains why she believes most Wyoming voters supported her over Liz Cheney in the state's primary election on 'Hannity.'

House candidate Harriet Hageman breaks down why she believes she won Wyoming's primary election on Tuesday on "Hannity."

HARRIET HAGEMAN: Well, I'm not quite sure, Sean, and thank you for having me on this evening. Yesterday was a great day for Wyoming and really a great day for the country. I don't know that I can get into Liz Cheney's mind, nor do I really want to.

WHAT LIZ CHENEY'S PRIMARY DEFEAT TELLS US ABOUT WYOMING, TRUMP, AND HER NEXT POLITICAL MOVE

I guess what I would say is that the folks of Wyoming have spoken and they have made it clear that they believe they're entitled to a representative in Congress that represents their interests and doesn't intend to pursue a one woman war against Donald Trump. We didn't send her to Washington, D.C., to be the judge and jury of Donald Trump.

We sent her to Washington, D.C., to block the radical Biden agenda, to block the radical Pelosi agenda. And she signed on with both of them. So yesterday, Wyoming spoke and said, "We've had enough, we're fed up, we're going to take our country back." We're starting right here in Wyoming.

