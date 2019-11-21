Harlem Globetrotters' trivia knowledge gets put to the test

Torch George and Big Easy Lofton of the Harlem Globetrotters joined the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Quiz Show" where host Tom Shillue put their knowledge to the test.

Showcasing their iconic tricks, the athletes attempted to teach Shillue to "palm the ball," but the host had a hard time.

"Good try, don't worry about it," Big Easy joked to a struggling Shillue.

The comedian and Fox Nation host had a slew of questions prepared, hoping to stump the athletes with "a trivia test about lunch and things that are purple."

The duo performed surprisingly well considering the off-the-wall nature of the questions, which included movie and film references.

When asked what they thought to be the most popular U.S. office lunch, the athletes guessed "soup and sandwich," but were incorrect -- according to Shillue.

"The answer is Pizza," Shillue corrected.

Other questions included Mickey Mouse, Prince, and many more pop culture references.

