Victor Davis Hanson predicts Biden will seal the southern border under these 2 conditions

Historian Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" there could be reasons behind the Department of Homeland Security's move seeking volunteers to help manage the flood of illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

Recent polling suggests as many as 50 percent of Hispanic voters are more inclined to vote Republican on generic ballots, Hanson said Friday, which could doom Democrats' midterm prospects.

Many Hispanic-American voters in border states like Texas, New Mexico and Arizona are not happy with the open-borders policy and its effect on their communities, he added.

He pointed to the administration's previous stance toward deporting Cuban migrants who seek to enter Florida through its wide maritime border.

Cuban-Americans who have personally or whose families have fled Communism are often a reliably conservative voting bloc, compared to other migrant groups that come by land through the southern border.

The DHS's reported call for volunteers, Hanson said, is "shorthand" for the White House's realization "they blew [the border] up" — but "because they're ideologues, they do have a problem with losing power because [the border] is one issue Americans care very deeply about."

"It's going to be one of the reasons they get voted out in November, and they're starting to panic and they know that there's a solution — let's finish the wall like we did. [Let's] go down to Mexico and jawbone President Obrador … "

Hanson said the second potential migrant wave that would likely signal a change in border policy is if great numbers of Russian and Ukrainian refugees fleeing either Russian President Vladimir Putin's promised "cleansing" or his targeting of civilians in Kyiv, start coming across the Rio Grande.

"They will say, ‘Everybody come across the border except you Russian refugees,'" Hanson said of the Biden administration.

Host Tucker Carlson appeared to agree, saying there doesn't appear to be many politically "liberal" Ukrainians or Russians.