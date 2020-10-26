Hannity: Trump is 'criss-crossing the nation' while Biden goes in for his 'later afternoon nap'

With eight days left until the presidential election, President Trump is "criss-crossing the nation" at a rapid pace while Democrat Joe Biden stays home for his "later afternoon nap," Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers Monday.

"Earlier today he held three massive rallies," Hannity said of Trump. "Tomorrow he will be in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. From now until the election, President Trump will be working around the clock, criss-crossing the nation, holding multiple rallies daily in all the important states. Keep in mind that’s on top of his regular duties as commander-in-chief."

Joe Biden, by contrast, "is probably asleep right now," the host argued. "[He's] Probably taking his, well, later afternoon nap that goes into the late evening."

Hannity added that the former vice president looked "absolutely pathetic" during a "minuscule" campaign event in Chester, Pa., earlier Monday, sarcastically praising Biden for being able to answer "three whole questions from his adoring fans in the media mob."

BIDEN TAKES QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS AT CAMPAIGN STOP

What's most concerning, the host went on, is that even at this late point in the campaign, the former vice president maintains a bare-bones schedule, making headlines just for leaving "his basement bunker.

"Yesterday, another day in hiding. Last week, he barely went outside at all, taking four days off to prepare for the final presidential debate," Hannity observed. " On Sunday, he held one virtual event from the comfort of, yes, his basement bunker. Sadly it was one more than he could handle."

"Buckle up," Hannity told his audience. " This is just the beginning of what will be a very pivotal week."