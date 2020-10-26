Biden takes rare questions from reporters at campaign stop

Reporters were given a rare opportunity to ask Joe Biden questions during his campaign stop on Monday afternoon in Chester, Pa.

Here's what reporters asked:

"You've kept a relatively light public schedule in the past few days, can you give us a sense of how much you'll be traveling in the next few days?"

"Are you confident enough with your standing in states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan? Are you expanding the map by traveling to Iowa?"

"You said as part of your commission you would look into how long justices serve on the court. Does that mean you're open to term limits?"

REPORTERS BLASTED FOR 'SHAMEFULLY EMBARASSING' SOFTBALL QUESTIONS AT RARE BIDEN PRESS CONFERENCE

Biden was also asked to weigh in on the White House event that is being held in honor of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected to be confirmed and sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, earlier in the day, in light of the last event held on the White House grounds to commemorate Barrett's nomination, which has been widely referred to as a super-spreader event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reporters covering the Biden campaign have long been criticized for their softball questions to the Democratic nominee. President Trump has repeatedly mocked the media for asking the former vice president what flavor ice cream he got during a recent visit to an ice cream parlor instead of asking any questions about the growing Hunter Biden controversy.

Last month, reporters were similarly blasted for questions that they asked at a lengthier press conference, which offered very little grilling of Biden.