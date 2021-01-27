Hannity slams Biden’s climate plan: 'Mark my words, this will not end well'

President Biden’s "green new" climate plan will not be good for America, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity argued during his opening monologue Wednesday.

"Here’s my prediction," the host said. "Mark my words, this will not end well."

The newly-elected president took off running on climate reform after canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline and killing thousands of jobs on day one. Hannity said that stripping America’s workers of their livelihoods and then taxing the middle class won’t improve the climate but will increase America's dependence on foreign oil and gas.

"All the oil and gas, the lifeblood of the world’s economy, they’re going to have to ship it on boats and trains and trucks," he said.

As a result, Hannity said, the U.S. will once again import its energy from countries that "hate our guts" in the Middle East, as well as hostile regimes like China and Russia.

"Wow, no EPA in these countries," he noted. "I guess we’re going to make all those hostile regimes against us rich again. We’ll make them great again.

"And America, once again, will be dependent on foreign energy, which compromises our national security," he said. "Not a good idea."

In addition, global pollution will likely worsen, Hannity explained, and Americans will pay more at the gas pump and to heat their homes. Further, while tens of thousands of Americans are grieving over lost jobs, foreign nations are doing "backflips."

"We’ll pay more in taxes and our enemies and hostile regimes around us will all get rich and they’ll be prospering," the host said.

Hannity also panned Biden's pledged to give workers reliable, well-paying careers through his climate plan.

"The guys in the energy sector now are getting paid on average $100,000 a year," Hannity said. "You just laid them off, Joe ... You just destroyed their careers, their dreams, their livelihoods with promises that millions of jobs are going to be created, good jobs.

"Well, how are they gonna put food on the table next week? Pay the mortgage [or] rent next week? Or pay their truck or car payment next week? Your unemployment insurance, Joe, is not gonna cut it, and the competition for jobs right now [has] never been greater."