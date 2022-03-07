Hannity urges Russian officials to stop enabling an 'evil, murdering, maniacal' dictator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity called on high-ranking Russian officials to turn their weapons and loyalty on their authoritarian leader, Vladimir Putin, asking on his show Monday, "How many more children do you need to see dead before you get to that position?"

Hannity pointed to horrifying images that emerged over the weekend showing several Ukrainian children who lost their lives during Russia's ongoing invasion of the country . One image shared by the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a father desperately rushing his 18-month-old baby to a hospital after a shelling barrage. The child was reportedly pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

"Look at your screens. We are witnessing a mass casualty situation before our very eyes, and for what? To fulfill the selfish territorial dreams of an evil, murdering, maniacal, megalomaniac dictator? Does anyone around Putin, in his inner circle, generals, advisors, do you actually believe this is a good thing?" Hannity said. "Or are you just following orders and making that your lame excuse.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"As I said before, there is one way to stop this war, and if anyone around Putin has a backbone, a soul a, conscience, guess what, they need to do – get him out of power by any means necessary. And I say that unapologetically for you liberal critics out there," the host continued. "How many more children do need to see dead before you get to that position?"

President Zelenskyy has reportedly been targeted for assassination at least three times since Russian troops invaded his country. Zelenskyy reportedly sidestepped the attempts on his life after Russian individuals who oppose the war fed intelligence about the planned attacks to Ukrainian government officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As far as I’m concerned," Hannity said, "what goes around will come around, and Vladimir Putin should watch his back."