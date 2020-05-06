Hannity rips Rosenstein after Mueller 'scope memo' released: 'Deep state's abuse of power as clear as ever'

Sean Hannity opened his Wednesday night program by praising Attorney General William Barr after the Justice Department released the unredacted August 2017 "scope memo" that laid out the full extent of then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigative powers.

Hannity said the memo shows Mueller's probe covered more ground than previously thought, even giving Mueller latitude to investigate people like Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for what the host called "a bogus, non-existent Logan Act violation."

"When this memo was written in August of 2017, the FBI already knew that the Steele Dossier was debunked. They already knew. They knew it in January of that year," said Hannity, who noted that then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had signed the fourth and final Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application to allow surveillance of the Trump campaign.

"He's in trouble ... in my humble opinion," Hannity said of Rosenstein. "But he still gave Mueller the OK to go on his collusion witch hunt after they knew and had all the information that it was false."

"And [then-FBI Director James] Comey and Rosenstein signed off on the subsequent fraudulent FISA application -- again with the bulk of information being Hillary Clinton's bought-and-paid-for unverifiable Russian-disinformation dossier. You can't write this in a novel."

He said the fact that Rosenstein gave Mueller such a wide purview despite his own knowledge of inconsistencies in the source material proves "the deep state's abuse of power is now as clear as it has ever been."

Turning to the present day, Hannity warned current Director Christopher Wray that he should show proof he is "cleaning up" the FBI as promised after taking the reins from Cuomo.

"Would you restore [the FBI's] credibility, or would you cover for Comey and other Deep State actors and cave to the mob in the Deep State?" he asked of Wray.

Hannity also issued a warning to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., after Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell ordered the release of yet-unpublicized transcripts germane to the Russia investigation.

"By the way, Adam Schiff, tick-tock. Not going to be a good day tomorrow, I'm just guessing," the host said. " ... Tomorrow -- just hearing, what do I know? I'm just a talk show host -- could be the day that the corrupt, compromised, congenital liar Schiff is completely exposed. Then the question of possible crimes he may have committed, that needs to be probed deeply."