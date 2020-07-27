Sean Hannity slams Portland, Seattle mayors for 'aiding and abetting' ongoing violence

Sean Hannity rounded on the Democratic mayors of Seattle and Portland Monday, accusing them of "aiding and abetting all of this nonstop crime" after another weekend of lawlessness and violence in those cities.

"[Seattle] Mayor [Jenny] Durkan, [Portland] Mayor [Ted] Wheeler or city council so-called leaders, how can you not see or care what this is all resulting in and at what point do we blame these failed politicians for aiding and abetting all of this nonstop crime and chaos and carnage?" Hannity asked in his opening monologue Monday.

Hannity praised President Trump for "taking bold action to restore law and order" after he cracked down on protestors in a tweet Monday night.

"Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act," Trump wrote. "MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov"

"The president has been offering these cities, these mayors and governors help again and again to help them restore order and safety and security," Hannity said.

But, the host argued, Trump has been repeatedly asked to stand down by "radical Democrats aiding and abetting more anarchy and violence, and in some cases even marching with the anarchists."

Hannity called on the "irresponsible Democratic mayors and governors" to "step up and do their job.

"Just accept the help that's being offered to them."