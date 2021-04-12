Hannity: Police are under attack but 'you won't see much outrage from the media mob'

In his opening monologue Monday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity reported on the dangerous state of policing in America, recounting the near 100 law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty in the first few months of the year.

HANNITY: Far too often horrific acts of violence are largely ignored by the media mob and their friends in the Democratic Party. They’re telling us its peaceful protests, when over the shoulder their city was on fire. They don’t seem to fit into their preferred political narrative. This shouldn’t be about politics.

...

Through just four months this year, nearly 100 police officers have been killed in the line of duty ... You won't likely see widespread demonstrations for these fallen officers. You won't see much outrage from the media mob either if they even report it. Aside from a few local reports, you probably won't even see their names anywhere. Instead, police face widespread vilification and harrassment and now defunding in nearly every major city in this country.

...

Unfortunately for Democrats, and the media mob, the only violence they seem to care about [are] the examples, they can use for political gain. They don’t want to tell the whole story. For them, nothing else seems to matter. America’s in crisis tonight in many fronts.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH HANNITY'S FULL MONOLOGUE