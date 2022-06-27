Expand / Collapse search
Hannity: Dems have descended into full-blown lying, hysteria yet again

Hannity talks the liberals response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Fox News Staff
Sean Hannity discussed the left's response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an the riots that have ensued nationwide on "Hannity."

HANNITY: SUPREME COURT RULING SENDS ABORTION BACK TO THE STATES, WHERE IT BELONGS

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with the left's weekend of rage and despair and lying and fundraising emails even. Roe v Wade is no more. Democrats have descended into a state of full-blown lying, hysteria yet again. Now, keep in mind, this decision did not outlaw abortion in America. Instead, they decided who will decide. They return the issue to the states to decide. 

Your elected officials. So ultimately, the American people will decide allowing voters to debate, decide the rules and regulations surrounding abortion in their respective states. But Democrats are not interested in honest debate. 

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - JUNE 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) Abortion rights protesters demonstrate outside U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home on June 27, 2022 in Alexandria, Virginia. The court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - JUNE 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) Abortion rights protesters demonstrate outside U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home on June 27, 2022 in Alexandria, Virginia. The court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

So over the weekend, they took to the streets as some proudly display very graphic, vulgar signs like this one here calling Justice Amy Coney Barrett a well, I can't even say it. Another sign telling the justices to burn in hell. Others evoking coat hangers displayed cartoon genitalia and stated that God was pro-killing babies. One common theme at all the demonstrations in America that we are doomed and the Supreme Court needs to go. In other words, they are calling for an insurrection against a co-equal branch of government. 

Now, The New York Times even detailed what they call a step-by-step plan to discipline the U.S. Supreme Court by impeaching justices and packing the court. And according to top Democrats, well, one way or the other, the U.S. Supreme Court must be punished. 

