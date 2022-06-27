Hannity: Dems have descended into full-blown lying, hysteria yet again

Sean Hannity discussed the left's response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an the riots that have ensued nationwide on "Hannity."

HANNITY: SUPREME COURT RULING SENDS ABORTION BACK TO THE STATES, WHERE IT BELONGS

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with the left's weekend of rage and despair and lying and fundraising emails even. Roe v Wade is no more. Democrats have descended into a state of full-blown lying, hysteria yet again. Now, keep in mind, this decision did not outlaw abortion in America. Instead, they decided who will decide. They return the issue to the states to decide.

Your elected officials. So ultimately, the American people will decide allowing voters to debate, decide the rules and regulations surrounding abortion in their respective states. But Democrats are not interested in honest debate.

So over the weekend, they took to the streets as some proudly display very graphic, vulgar signs like this one here calling Justice Amy Coney Barrett a well, I can't even say it. Another sign telling the justices to burn in hell. Others evoking coat hangers displayed cartoon genitalia and stated that God was pro-killing babies. One common theme at all the demonstrations in America that we are doomed and the Supreme Court needs to go. In other words, they are calling for an insurrection against a co-equal branch of government.

Now, The New York Times even detailed what they call a step-by-step plan to discipline the U.S. Supreme Court by impeaching justices and packing the court. And according to top Democrats, well, one way or the other, the U.S. Supreme Court must be punished.

