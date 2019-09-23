Hannity: Media mob unintentionally did the country a 'huge favor' by bringing up Ukraine

Sean Hannity opened his television show Monday by thanking the media for unintentionally making former Vice President Joe Biden's dealings with Ukraine a national story.

"We need to thank the mainstream media mob in their latest rage-filled psychotic effort to smear President Trump, they accidentally did his campaign and frankly the country a huge favor," Hannity said.

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for their ties to a natural gas firm, Burisma Holdings, which was being investigated as part of a corruption case.

Hannity believes the media "stumbled upon" a legit claim against Biden.

"In fact, the media unintentionally stumbled on to what are serious credible claims of corruption surrounding one of the president's potential 2020 opponents," Hannity said.

The host blasted the media's "obsessive compulsive hysteria" and argued that their Ukraine accusations are an extension of Russia collusion narrative.

"We have seen this now for over three years. And now that the Russia, Russia, Russia, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, collusion, collusion failed... they are now accusing President Trump of colluding with Ukraine," Hannity said.

Hannity accused the media of only weaponizing "foreign interference" if it is targeted at Trump.

"But the media mob they only care about any foreign interference in our elections if they can use it to bludgeon Trump," Hannity said.

Fox News' Nick Givas contributed to this report.