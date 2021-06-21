Hannity: Maggie Haberman, other 'Trump stalkers' at New York Times should return their fake Pulitzer

Fox News host Sean Hannity devoted a portion of his opening monologue Monday to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who he characterized as a "Donald Trump stalker" over her apparent obsession with the former White House occupant.

NYT'S MAGGIE HABERMAN CAN'T QUIT TRUMP

Haberman was frequently lauded in the mainstream media for her coverage of the Trump White House with reports on palace intrigue, alleged Russian collusion, and other anti-Trump storylines, but she has barely covered President Biden since he took office.

A Fox News review found that the liberal paper has published more than 40 stories featuring Haberman in some capacity since claiming she would cover the new administration -- but only five have been about Biden, with the majority focused on Trump and his political allies.

"Rather than seriously covering ‘Sippy Cup’ and his family agenda, his weakness abroad…look at The New York Times and their full-time Donald Trump stalker Maggie Haberman even as she is now supposed to be covering Biden. She still appears to be obsessed with all things Donald Trump and mostly ignoring the ever forgetful Joe," Hannity said.

Haberman, who was celebrated by her own paper last year with a fawning feature piece, was part of the team awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for coverage of alleged Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign. The prestigious award carries significant weight in liberal media circles and the Times mentions that Haberman received the honor in the first sentence of her online bio.

Hannity mocked Haberman’s award for its "phony" basis on his show Monday, arguing that it didn’t age particularly well after the Robert Mueller investigation concluded there was no proof of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to fix the 2016 election.

"Remember they won the Pulitzer prize in 2018 for the Russia collusion coverage which of course turned out to be completely and totally false, based on bad sources, bad information, bad journalism, bad writing, and total fake news left-wing partisan radical agenda," the primetime host said.

Hannity called on Haberman to "correct the record, return your fake Pulitzer and admit who you are."

"You’ve now become a full-time Donald Trump stalker," he said. "You're not covering Joe Biden the way you covered Donald Trump. You are not capable of it. She stalks Trump and gives Biden a pass.

"Maggie, you blew the biggest story in your career," Hannity asserted. "You never told your readers the truth. You never told them the dossier was garbage, full of lies, propaganda, Russian misinformation….You've become basically the press office for all things Green New Deal socialism. If the Pulitzer committee, if you had any integrity, The New York Times had any integrity, you'd return the phony Pulitzer."

