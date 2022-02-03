Hannity: Left waging 'an alarming war on freedom'

Sean Hannity explained the left's "alarming war on freedom" in Thursday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"They have an alarming war on freedom," he said. "Freedom of thought, freedom itself. Forget the Constitution, natural-born rights, our Declaration of Independence — you know, inalienable rights come from God, not from government. But little tyrants on the left — they're using every tool at their disposal to control what you are allowed to say, what you are allowed to hear, and just who is allowed to express an opinion."

Part of the left's war is cancel culture, which "has never been this bad and … is getting worse," Hannity said, adding that the "threat of being canceled is an ever-present reality for almost everyone."

For example, concerned Loudoun County parents are "treated now like domestic terrorists by Biden's Department of Justice," he said. Canadian truckers peacefully protesting vaccine mandates in Canada are "accused of racism by a prime minister who loves to dress in blackface."

To combat these would-be cancelers, "keep talking, keep listening and keep doing what they don't want you to do," Hannity continued. "Might as well have fun doing it."

Podcaster Joe Rogan will remain on Spotify despite controversy over his views on COVID-19, in a move that Hannity backed.

"Spotify['s] CEO defended their relationship with Rogan," he said. "They said they will not edit Rogan's podcast. Why? Because Spotify is a platform. They are not a publisher."

"Are you listening, Twitter, Google, Facebook? You can learn something here. Now, of course, the little tyrants on the left will not stop until every opposing voice is silenced. That's their goal. … It's not about safety, it's not about truth, it's not about even freedom of speech. It's a raw political power grab."