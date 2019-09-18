Sean Hannity: DOJ watchdog Horowitz 'just getting started' on probe of 'Jim Comey, Super Patriot'

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is "just getting started" in his probe of the origins of the Russia investigation, so former FBI Director James Comey is a long way from being in the clear, Sean Hannity said Wednesday.

Horowitz was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, telling lawmakers his investigators will “assess” new Republican allegations of “inconsistencies” in Comey’s congressional testimony, the Fox News host reported on "Hannity."

"Today Horowitz doubled down on this damning accusation [and] explained that the office of the inspector general was concerned that Comey's actions will set a troubling precedent," Hannity said. "And as I have said before, this is just the beginning for Jim Comey, Super Patriot."

Hannity also made a point of urging current FBI Director Christopher Wray to clean up his department.

"Now Director Wray seems to be hesitant, he really does, in wanting to fix what is the greatest ... the premier law enforcement agency in the entire world," Hannity said. "I hope director Wray changes course and commits himself to implementing the changes so that 99.9 percent of law-abiding FBI agents that keep us safe every day, that we can have confidence in all of them."

"The changes here he needs to look at," Hannity said, regarding Wray, "are so we prevent the massive abuse of power so it'll never happen again."

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.