Hannity challenges Biden to ground government jets to support climate change agenda

Joe Biden and members of his administration should practice what they preach about climate change and decline to fly on their environmentally-unfriendly fleet of jets, Sean Hannity suggested Thursday.

Hannity reminded viewers that American tax dollars pay for the "massive fleet" of planes that leave a large carbon footprint.

"Shouldn’t Biden officials lead by example?" he asked. "Stop flying on the private jets that we, the American taxpayers, are paying for?"

The host said he’s waiting for an answer from not only Biden, but other Democratic figures including John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pete Buttigieg.

"I want Joe to issue an executive order grounding the entire government fleet," the host demanded. "This kind of heartless hypocrisy is disgusting. If you want to be leaders, lead by example."

Hannity said Kerry, the former secretary of state who has been named Biden’s special climate envoy, has been flying his private jet "all over the world." The host went on to suggest that instead of stripping thousands of Americans of their livelihood by canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, Kerry should ground his plane permanently and recycle the pieces.

"That jet pollutes more in a given year than most Americans in their entire lives," he said. "How about he orders that his private jet be grounded and ... he should have it disassembled so it can never be used again."

Hannity emphasized that the Democratic Party has "zero compassion" for America’s working class after recklessly depriving them of good-paying, career energy jobs.

"And remember, these job-killing policies didn’t go through Congress. [At the] stroke of a pen – thousands and thousands unemployed because Joe Biden is listening to the radical left that controls him."