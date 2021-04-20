Hannity blasts Biden for describing last year's violent protests as 'in peace and with purpose'

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show "Hannity" on Tuesday slamming President Joe Biden and the Left's response to the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. Hannity responding specifically to MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson calling for "radical reform" and President Biden commending last year's protests as being done "in peace and with purpose."

HANNITY: According to Johnson, only "radical reform" will bring about true justice. Radical reform? Defund the police? Dismantle the police? Dismantle our entire system? How do you think that’s going to work out in the end? Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, the leader of the "squad", she agrees. She would also like to use Floyd's death to achieve her radical ideas.Like disarming police during traffic stops.

...

Biden also called on Americans to "protest with purpose." What did he mean? Protest with a purpose? Is that what happened last summer, Joe, when you didn't have the courage to speak out against the violent riots that were taking place on a nightly basis all over the country? You didn’t even mention it at the Democratic National Convention, not one time. When a police precint was burned to the ground in Minneapolis. Downtown Portland was on fire for weeks. Seattle rioters took over several city blocks including a police precint. Multiple young people were murdered during that so-called "summer of love."

...

We're facing another summer of violence. But instead of calming tensions and calling for justice, Biden is pouring fuel on the fire.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH HANNITY'S FULL MONOLOGUE