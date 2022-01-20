Hannity: Biden and Harris 'not up to this job,' making US 'less safe' and 'less secure'

Sean Hannity warned of the consequences of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's job performances in Thursday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Tonight, it's clear we have a president and a vice president — they are not up to this job," Hannity said. "But I know this and you know this. America's enemies, they're also seeing everything we're seeing, and sadly, tonight, as a result, the world and our country [are] less safe and less secure."

RUSSIA THREATS, RHETORIC INCREASE CHANCE OF CONFLICT AS IT SEEKS NATO ASSURANCES

Biden's "train wreck marathon press conference [Wednesday] only made everything worse," he continued.

"In between the lying and the rage and the bizarre whispering — ‘Just get vaccinated’ … and the bouts of confusion, Joe Biden all but invited Vladimir Putin, gave a green light to him for him to attack Ukraine so long [as] it was a ‘minor incursion.’"

"The Russians are testing us," he said. "Joe Biden failed that test. Needless to say, the people of Ukraine are now very, very concerned."

"Rightly so," he added.

Even so, Democrats, the mob and the media could "care less," Hannity noted.

By contrast, he said Democrats impeached former President Donald Trump for the "lie" of "being a Russian plant" and a "routine" phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Biden's poll numbers falter, his administration is "trotting out" the "even more unpopular" Harris "in an effort to boost his poll numbers."

"Not one" of her televised interviews on Thursday went well, Hannity added.

In one interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Harris said she's "vice president of the United States," and that the president and she work "closely together."

"Almost sounds like Al Franken on ‘Saturday Night Live,'" Hannity quipped.