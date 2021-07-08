Hannity: Biden is portraying weakness on the world stage

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted the Biden administration for portraying weakness in the face of America's foreign adversaries Thursday on "Hannity."

While discussing the president's chaotic policy executions, Hannity cited a Trafalgar Group and Convention of States poll which he introduced earlier in the week that asserted many Americans do not believe Biden is in charge.

"This administration is unraveling far faster than we even expected and worst of all no one knows who is in charge. As we told you earlier in the week, 57% now of Americans they see what we've been talking about… By the way, 58% of Independents and even a third of Democrats see it. And so does America's enemies," Hannity said.

Hannity says the president is "definitely not" running the show and brought up his latest jumbled speech.

"Today yet again he struggled to get words out during his one and only publicly scheduled event," Hannity said. "As I said earlier this week, I honestly can no longer laugh, I can't joke about Biden's cognitive struggles. Everyone can see he is in really bad shape. Our allies see it, our enemies see it. The majority of now of the American people, they're seeing it, and it's downright dangerous."

Hannity went on to argue that Biden's leadership could be cause for concern when it comes to our foreign adversaries. Recently, Russian-based hackers have attacked United States industries and China continues to ramp up its threats against Taiwan and America. Now, the Biden administration is planning on withdrawing from Afghanistan leaving many concerned the Taliban will immediately take full control

Hannity said, "Biden is getting steamrolled by America's enemies… None of these hostile actors fear or respect Joe Biden, neither does the Taliban."

When discussing the administration's messaging on pulling out of Afghanistan, Hannity blasted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for "not bothering" to give American troops credit and said she needed to apologize.

"She said that there would be no celebration for the troops coming home because the war had not been won militarily," Hannity said. "If this war was lost there is only one reason and it's a political one blame Joe, your boss, and company. Militarily, the brave men and the brave women who fought in Afghanistan and decimated al Qaeda and heroically fought to maintain order in a failed state for two decades."

"Whoever is in charge at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, whoever you are, you're doing a pretty terrible job, and tonight the American people are suffering on all levels tonight as a result."