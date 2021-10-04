Hannity says Biden should have stood up for Manchin, Sinema: 'Mob rule is never part of the process'

Fox News host Sean Hannity clapped back at President Joe Biden Monday after he told reporters that the harassment faced by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema over their lack of support for critical items in his domestic agenda is just "part of the process."

"You won’t stick up for your fellow senators. I guess it’s all part of the process," Hannity said. "Getting videotaped in a bathroom stall. Is that part of the process you support? What happened to standing up for a woman’s right to privacy? What about showing up at someone’s house and shouting them down where they live? That’s part of the process? What if someone came to your basement during your mid-day nap? It’s not appropriate. It’s wrong. It’s unethical," Hannity said.

Activists confronted Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sinema, D-Ariz., over the weekend amid a fight to increase the debt ceiling and support Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill.

When asked Monday for a response to the incidents, Biden said: "I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody."

"The only people it doesn’t happen to are the people who have Secret Service standing around them," Biden said. "So, it’s part of the process," he added.

Manchin, who was on his boat over the weekend, was confronted by a group of kayakers.

Sinema, on Sunday, was confronted in a classroom at Arizona State University outside Phoenix. She was then followed into a bathroom, and filmed as she entered and closed a stall, as they argued she should back Democrats’ spending agenda.

Sinema ignored them as they spoke – the sound of a flushing toilet at one point could be heard as they continued talking.

Hannity said Biden "should’ve stuck up for both Manchin and Sinema.

" Mob rule is never part of the process but that’s right, you wouldn’t even talk about the riots in the summer of 2020," Hannity said. "Democrats only want to talk about January 6th. They don’t want to talk about the riots that killed dozens of Americans, injured thousands of cops, pelted with bricks and rocks and bottles and Molotov cocktails and people, dozens of people killed."