Hannity: Biden a 'nonstop human gaffe machine' who got a tepid endorsement from wife

Fox News' Sean Hannity questioned former Vice President Joe Biden's electoral viability, saying the Democrat's wife offered only a tepid endorsement of her husband.

"He's supposed to be the experienced, confident front-runner in a crowded field of candidates. In reality, he is a walking disaster," Hannity said Tuesday.

The host said Dr. Jill Biden's appeal to voters in regard to her husband's ability to defeat President Trump was underwhelming at best.

"Biden also received another glowing endorsement from his own wife. She told voters to hold their nose, swallow a little and make the sensible choice," he said.

"With enthusiasm like that from his own wife, I'm sure Biden has this nomination locked right down," Hannity added sarcastically.

In remarks aired on MSNBC, Dr. Biden said Americans should be mortified by the incumbent president's demeanor.

"You know we have to include everybody, our party has to be more inclusive, which means we have to go to independents and say 'join us,' we have to go to Republicans and say 'OK, you're a Republican, but you can't tell me that your children are proud of the president, you know, of the things he says and, you know, as a mother or as a father, I mean, how can you be proud of that president as a leader?"

She continued, "So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'OK, I personally like so and so better,' but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump."

On his show, Hannity said Biden was part of a presidential ticket that was a disaster for the country.

"By now we all know that the Obama-Biden record -- that was a complete and utter failure," he said.

He added Biden's proclivity to commit public gaffes is hurting his image, pointing to one example at a recent debate where the former vice president appeared to invite supporters to "go to" a text-only phone number as if it were a website address.

"We also know that 'Joe 3-0-3-3-0' -- which meant nothing -- he's a nonstop human gaffe machine," Hannity said.