Hannity recounts watching Biden presser 'in horror,' says president 'can't comprehend any of this'

Fox News host Sean Hannity responded to the deadly Afghanistan that claimed the lives of at least 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 18 others on his show Thursday, telling viewers that it was "totally clear that Joe Biden can't comprehend any of this."

The same attack also killed at least 60 Afghans, reports said.

"At best, to be charitable, I guess one could say he is incredibly stupid," the host said about Biden on "Hannity." "At worst, he is in a full-scale cognitive decline.

"Frankly, all day today, I sat in horror. He looked like a deer in the headlights and completely and utterly clueless. And now, someone other than Joe Biden appears to be calling the shots inside the White House," Hannity continued. "This is an unmitigated foreign policy disaster. Total humiliation for the United States on the world stage, and the saddest part of all of it is, every single bit of this was preventable."

Hannity made the comment following an exclusive reaction from former President Trump that aired on "Hannity" in the aftermath of the attack.

Trump, in a formal video statement obtained by Fox News, offered his "deepest condolences" to the "American heroes" who lost their lives and blamed Biden for his botched withdrawal from the region.

"This tragedy should never have taken place. It should never have happened," Trump said, "and it would not have happened if I were your president."

Hannity pointed to Biden's "incoherent, bizarre, mumbling" news conference earlier Thursday, aruging that the president "presented no plan of action whatsoever, no strategy, no change in strategy, no extra military support" as the Taliban deadline set for next Tuesday draws near.

"He acknowledged Americans, our fellow citizens, our friends, and our neighbors will be left behind enemy lines, hostages to the whims of terrorists," Hannity said, calling the evacuation "an unconscionable disaster, one of the biggest foreign policy debacles ever in American history."

"At one point, during the speech, Joe actually bragged about being a student of history and lectured all of us about why we just need to accept that some people will just be left behind. I’m having a hard time with this," Hannity said.

He continued, "Mark my words, we are about to witness an international hostage situation on a massive scale, and in the meantime, everyone inside that airport, everyone outside that airport, all are in imminent danger."